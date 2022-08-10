Srinagar, August 10: Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said.

The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Watch Video:

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा पुलवामा में सर्कुलर रोड पर तहब क्रॉसिंग के पास लगभग 25 से 30 किलोग्राम वजन का IED बरामद किया गया था जिसे डिफ्यूज कर दिया गया है। (वीडियो सोर्स: भारतीय सेना) pic.twitter.com/qF7Kl00C2y — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 10, 2022

"An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter.

