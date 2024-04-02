Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed that if by-elections are held on the nine assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also come to power in the state along with that in Centre.

He further said that had 15 BJP MLAs were not suspended from the assembly by the Congress, the government in Himachal Pradesh would have fallen by now.

"If by-polls for the nine assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are held along with the Lok Sabha elections, then under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will form government not just at the Centre but also in the state," Jai Ram Thakur said at an event in Narwana, Dharamshala.

Thakur alleged that three independent MLAs who have resigned, their resignations have still not been accepted by the Assembly speaker.

"Three independent MLAs have submitted their resignations to the State Assembly Speaker, but they have not been accepted," he said.

"Despite having a majority in the assembly, the Congress candidate lost the Rajya Sabha election. Taking moral accountability, CM Sukhu should have resigned. The party had suspended 15 BJP MLAs if they had been in the assembly, the government would have collapsed that very day," Thakur added.

He further attacked the Sukhu government alleging that the people in the state are frustrated with the Congress party's "false promises".

"The first decade of the Modi government has been completed and now the second decade is starting. I congratulate all the new members who have joined the party. The party is completely united and is campaigning for the elections with full might," he added.

The former CM also assured the leaders who have joined BJP from Congress, that they will be given all due respect.

Notably, the state of Himachal Pradesh went through a political after Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost to BJP's Harsh Mahajan despite the former having a majority in the assembly.

The Congress had won 40 MLAs while the BJP won 25 in the 68-member state assembly during the 2022 polls.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

