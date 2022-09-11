Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Hitting out at BJP chief JP Nadda for levelling allegations of killings of 71 tribals in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged that "it is possible that he(Nadda) is making conspiracy of such an incident to occur and if there is a conspiracy being hatched then he should disclose beforehand."

Reacting to Nadda's claim that 71 tribals have been killed in Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said, "I haven't heard of it or it is possible that he(Nadda) is making conspiracy of such an incident to occur and if there is a conspiracy being hatched then he should disclose beforehand - maybe this is in his mind? He has no match in conspiracy theories anyway. No such incidents happened in Chhattisgarh. During his reign, villagers, political leaders and youth died, so he is an expert in telling white lies, and should apologize to the people of Chhattisgarh and tribals. Whatever incident he was narrating, did not occur. How could he speak such a big lie?"

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Engineering Student’s Body With Throat Slit Found in Birbhum; One Arrested.

Further countering the allegation of the BJP chief that since the Congress came to power in the state there has been no development but "only corruption is taking place", Bhagel said, "Former CM Raman Singh and Rajesh Munat are symbols of corruption They have been taking commissions for skywalk project. The government wants to demolish the skywalk."

He said that BJP promised farmers to give Rs 300 bonus during its tenure but it was not given to them as all the money went into skywalk.

Also Read | West Bengal: ED Officials Recover Rs 17.32 Crore From Kolkata Businessman's Residence, Accused Aamir Khan Goes Untraceable.

Highlighting the work of his government in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Now in our government, we have waived farmers' loans and providing MSP proving the benefit of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyaya Yojana. We are also buying minor forest produce at MSP so that money goes to the common people. Whether he is a tribal or farmer, labourer or scheduled tribe, money is going into everyone's pocket. They can't stand this. The people who are calling the such thing "revdi" then the one who waived off the loans of 10 people worth Rs 10 lakh crore is "rabri"," he said while apparently attacking the BJP ruled Centre.

Baghel also announced to start the Chief Minister's Govansh Mobile Medical Scheme.

"The way we started Urban Slum Health Scheme in cities and Haat Bazaar clinic scheme in villages, in the same way, we will be bringing a Govansh Mobile Medical Scheme. Under the scheme, the mobile medical unit will go door-to-door to treat animals," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the arrangements will be made available whether it is a cow, a buffalo or a goat.

"Several times animals met with accidents that happened because of speeding vehicles. These animals will also be treated under this scheme. Like people call for 112 in the same way we will arrange something so that the team reaches them," he added.

Addressing a convention of booth-level party workers in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Nadda claimed that 71 tribals were killed in Chhattisgarh two days ago.

"71 of our tribal brothers were killed here and Bhupesh Baghel ji was clapping with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala," Nadda said.

Nadda arrived in Raipur on Friday morning. He was welcomed by BJP leaders and workers at the airport. Further, he held a roadshow with party leaders and workers.

Nadda's visit also comes at a time when political activity across the country is increasing.

The Congress continued its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)