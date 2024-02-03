Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that if critical care service is available on time, many lives can be saved in emergency situations.

The Union Minister said this as he inaugurated 24 health facilities across AIIMS Bilaspur, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, and Deoghar and laid the foundation stone for 68 health services for AIIMS Jodhpur. He delivered a keynote address at the 4th convocation in AIIMS Jodhpur, Rajasthan, today.

"He was joined by Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Health Minister, Rajasthan, and Rajendra Gehlot MP, Rajya Sabha," as per a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhajan Lal Sharma jointly inaugurated and lay the foundation stone for 5 Sub-Health Centres under National Health Mission, 63 projects of the National Health Mission civil wing under the 15th Finance Commission, which include 7 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 2 hospitals containing residential housing, 3 hospitals including newly built MNC units, 2 hospitals containing newly built delivery rooms, 4 Jan Aushadhi centres, 3 newly built BPHU rooms, and 42 sub-health centres.

"These projects are funded under the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, on centre-state sharing basis, SMS Medical College, Jaipur will be upgraded and dedicated to the nation. It will host 5 divisions namely cardiology, neurology, nephrology, neuro-surgery and medical gerontology," the release stated.

Dr Mandaviya awarded meritorious students with gold medals, appreciating their achievements. The event was marked by distribution of degrees to students who completed their studies in medical, nursing undergraduate, post graduate and super specialty courses.

Reiterating the Prime Minister's vision of Ayushman Bharat, where health facilities become affordable, accessible and available to every citizen and everyone gets healthcare facilities with the same quality standards, Dr Mandaviya commended the expansion and improvement of medical education stating "Our hospitals are temples of medicine and as a doctor, it is your responsibility to serve them."

Elaborating further, Dr Mandaviya cited that momentous growth in health facilities such as addition of 16 new AIIMS institutes that provide free treatment to the poor as well as the establishment of over 1,60,00 Ayushman Aarogya Mandir that adopt a preventative and holistic approach entailing preventative screening, lifestyle education and wellness components.

Expanding the umbrella of health infrastructure, India leverages digital medium to ensure that health services reach the last mile, providing connectivity, consultancy to doctors through mediums such as eSanjeevni and Tele-MANAS saving immense time and money of patients," Mandaviya said.

Dr Mandaviya emphasized initiatives such as Sickle Cell Elimination Program,TB Free India campaign, which has witnessed multitude of TB patients of the country are being adopted by Ni-kshay Mitras are aligned with the goal of achieving Ayushman Bharat.

"Praising the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma lauded the proactive approach to health, underscoring the magnitude of change ushered in for the benefit of all enhancing the accessibility and availability of healthcare services," as per the release.

Applauding the impact of the health initiatives, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated, "the transformation taking place in India has meaningful impact on the whole world and we must strive to strengthen our medical and health infrastructure to serve our nation and the world at our best capacity."

"The event was attended by Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department, Government of Rajasthan, Dr SS Agarwal, Director AIIMS Jodhpur, senior government officials along with executives, dean, faculty and graduating students of AIIMS," the release stated. (ANI)

