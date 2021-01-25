Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) The DMK would dedicate the first 100 days of its government to solve on a war-footing issues concerning the people if it was voted to power in the coming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, party chief M K Stalin assured on Monday.

Stalin also said he will embark on a 30-day "Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin" tour, where he will visit all 234 assembly constituencies in the state from January 29 onwards.

"Solving your issues will be my first job. The first 100 days of my government will be dedicated to solving your problems on a war-footing," Stalin, who is keen to lead the DMK back to power after two straight losses since 2011, told reporters here.

This was his 'promise', Stalin, who recently ended his first phase of pre-poll state-wide tour addressing people's grama sabha meetings in villages, said.

During his visit to the assembly constituencies, the DMK chief will receive petitions from people on local issues and an acknowledgment will be given to them so that a follow up action would be ensured, said the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, set to go for polls in April-May.

Those who cannot attend such meetings may share their grievances online through a dedicated website, a mobile app or a phone line, he said.

However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami sought to ridicule Stalin and said there was no need for such an initiative.

Already, a Chief Minister's special redressal scheme was in vogue and so far 9.27 lakh petitions have been received from the public.

Of these, over 5.22 lakh petitions have been disposed of, while petitioners whose pleas have been rejected had been informed why it was done, he said at an event at Kallakurichi.

"Mr. Stalin. You can never fool the people," the chief minister said, adding, people were now asking as to what was the status of petitions received from the public by the DMK chief during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While Stalin promised to redress grievances in 100 days, the government had taken just three months to solve issues through the special grievance redressal scheme, he said.

Stalin cannot come to power "even in his dreams," he added.

Further, if voted to power, a seperate department under him will be created to process petitions at a district-wise level and ensure all issues are addressed, Stalin said, adding one crore families can be reached by such an initiative.

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, his party's arch rival, Stalin said during its ten year rule starting 2011, Tamil Nadu "has slipped to abysmal depths in all sectors", including investment and employment generation, while the state's debt burden stood at Rs five lakh crore.

There were no new schemes even in the assembly segments of the chief minister, his deputy and the other Ministers, he alleged.

To a question, he said alliance related talks were on and said any announcement on it will be made after the poll dates were announced.

DMK had led the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the other constituents being the Congress and Left, among others.

