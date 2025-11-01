Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday warned that Bihar could witness the return of "jungle raj" under Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fails to retain power in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Goyal said that corruption and lawlessness would rise, and the liquor ban would be lifted if the Mahagathbandhan came to power.

"...I am confident that on 6th and 11th November, the people of Bihar will choose development through their votes. They will respond to those who promote the politics of jungle raj, corruption, and violence, and those who, in effect, gain political advantage by keeping Bihar backwards," he said.

He expressed confidence that the people of Bihar would vote for development and help the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

"If by any mistake, an NDA government led by the BJP does not come to power, then Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav will once again unleash jungle raj here, corruption will rise, and their government will also lift the liquor ban. I urge the people of Bihar not to make this mistake... I believe the NDA government will win again in Bihar with a two-thirds majority and serve the people under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Goyal said.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

