Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Congress will gain if PM Modi's face is shown in Kerala, adding that the party would win all 20 seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls.

"Overall picture is in favour of the Congress party. In the last parliamentary elections, 18 out of 20. This time we will win 20 out 20. Kerala is totally in favour of Congress and UDF," he said.

He also asserted that if PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Kerala, it will hugely benefit the Congress.

"If his (PM Modi) face will be shown here, our position will improve day by day. More and more visits of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should be done in Kerala, then our position will be more comfortable... The people know their policies. After the elections, they are not going to have any seats," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders KC Venugopal & Ramesh Chennithala carried out an election campaign in Alappuzha.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "There is no sufficient ground to criticize our guarantees and manifesto. Whenever we talk about the issues of people, the Prime Minister tries to divert through polarisation..."

On whether Rahul Gandi will contest from any of Amethi or Raebareli's seats, he said, "The party will take a decision in due course of time."

Notably, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is to contest the 2024 elections from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's Shobha Surendran has been fielded against him.

Earlier, Shobha Surendran said fake news has been spread about her on some media channels that the BJP leadership is not interested in her contesting from the Alappuzha district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She broke down while addressing a press conference and expressed that she is fully capable of contesting in the upcoming elections. She warned that the false allegations against her must be retracted immediately. Failure to do so will compel her to reveal the identity of the individual who approached her and disclose further details in the next press conference.

It is noteworthy that the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

2024 Lok Sabha polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26 in the second phase of the nationwide polls. (ANI)

