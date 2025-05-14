Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow to laud Indian armed forces for their valour in Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the public, Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Pakistan for supporting terrorists and gave them a stern message.

"Our soldiers have given a clear message that 'hum chhedenge nhi, par agar koi chhedega to ham chhodenge nhi' (We won't trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we will not spare them)" CM Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor following the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack and said that the whole world has now acknowledged the valour of Indian soldiers.

"We thank the Prime Minister for Operation Sindoor. The whole country and the world had condemned the barbaric act of a Pakistan-supported terrorist in Pahalgam on April 22. The nurturers of terrorism, Pakistan, remained silent in this whole incident. India launched Operation Sindoor after Pakistan did not learn from its action, and on the first day more than 100 terrorists were killed. The whole world saw the way these terrorists were punished for their dastardly acts and has acknowledged the valour of Indian soldiers," CM Yogi said.

Speaking about the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra, Yogi Adityanath said that it is organised by the BJP to show our respect to the tri-colour, soldiers and express gratitude to PM Modi.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is organising Tiranga Yatra in the whole country. This Tiranga is the symbol of India's honour prestige, and pride. This Tiranga is the symbol of India's valour and courage. To show our respect to this Tiranga and our soldiers, express gratitude toward PM Modiji," he said.

The UP CM also emphasised the spirit of 'Nation first' to achieve the vision of Vikist Bharat.

"Our aim should be to work with the spirit of 'nation first' to fulfil the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. When 140 crore Indians work with the spirit of 'nation first', no force can oppose India. Today, we are participating in this 'Tiranga Yatra' to remind ourselves of that resolution...The world has seen this shameful act of Pakistan, where its army officials and top leaders attended the funeral of terrorists. These things show that Pakistan is a failed nation. In the last 70-75 years, Pakistan has sown the seeds of terrorism only," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP UP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh and other UP cabinet ministers were also present at the event.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

