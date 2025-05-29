New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): IFFCO booked a profit of Rs 3,811 crores as profit before tax for the financial year 2024-25, along with a 47 per cent increase in the sales of Nano Fertilisers, the company's release said on Thursday.

This financial year (2024-2025), 365.09 lakh nano-fertiliser bottles were sold, compared to 248.95 Lakh bottles sold in the previous financial year (2023-2024). IFFCO recorded a turnover of Rs 41,244 crores during the FY 24-25.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife With Dumbbell in Vijayapura Town, Their Bodies Discovered by Son.

Dileep Sanghani, IFFCO Chairman, during his interaction with the media, said that it's a matter of pride for the entire cooperative sector of the country that IFFCO's stellar growth figures are realising the dream of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi."

He informed that the society has registered a profit of more than Rs 3000 crores for three consecutive financial years. He further said that for the last 23 consecutive years, IFFCO has rewarded its members with a 20 per cent dividend on the paid-up share capital, highlighting its dedication and commitment to equitable and sustainable growth.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna (See Pics and Video).

Nano-fertilisers have been the key focus area for the society, with support from the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, extensive awareness campaigns, and research have helped the society increase the acceptance of the products among the farmers.

Out of 365 lakh bottles sold, 268 lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano Urea Plus (Liquid) and 97 Lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) were sold during FY 2024-25. IFFCO Nano Urea Plus (Liquid) sales are 31 per cent higher, and IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) is 118 per cent higher compared to FY 2023-24.

This sale volume is equivalent to 12 lakh Metric Tonnes of Conventional Urea and 4.85 Tonnes of conventional DAP. IFFCO's WSF/Speciality Fertilisers/Sagarika Granule Fertiliser has achieved sales of 1.92 Lakh MT.

The sale of WSF/Speciality Fertilisers is 1.30 Lakh MT, which is 2 per cent higher than last year. Sales of Sagarika Liquid are 11.55 Lakh litres, which is 33 per cent higher; Sagarika Granule is 68,000 MT, which is 28 per cent higher; and Bio-fertilisers are 8.61 Lakh Litres, which is 35 per cent higher than last year.

Dr US Awasthi, the IFFCO Managing Director, stated that IFFCO will also launch Nano NPK fertiliser in Granular form for soil application in basal dose. Nano NPK fertiliser is enriched with magnesium, sulphur, zinc, and copper, which will help increase crop productivity and minimise nutrient losses.

This, along with Liquid Nano Urea Plus and Liquid Nano DAP, can eliminate the use of traditional chemical fertilisers from the soil. It will further promote balanced nutrition with higher use efficiency of primary nutrients.

He further said that IFFCO will also launch Nano Zinc and Nano Copper in Liquid form in a 100ml bottle to fulfil the micro-nutrient needs. By incorporating Nanotechnology, drone technology, and AI technologies, IFFCO is transforming the country's agriculture and food value chain.

In a short span of time, IFFCO's Nano Fertiliser has gained global recognition, with various countries such as Brazil, Kenya, and the United States of America expressing strong interest in adopting the technology.

IFFCO has expanded its presence in over 40 countries, with superlative performance and reduced fertiliser usage recorded in the USA, Brazil, Slovenia, Mauritius, Zambia, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Apart from this, Managing Director also emphasized on the need to preserve 'Desi' Seeds (Beej) with indigenous inventions, on the same lines IFFCO has also taken an initiative to build a state-of-the-art Seed Innovation Centre at Kalol Unit.

IFFCO honoured two eminent cooperators with 'IFFCO Sahakarita Ratna Award' and 'IFFCO Sahakarita Bandhu Award' for the year 2023-24.

Mansinhbhai Kalyanjibhai Patel is bestowed with the 'IFFCO Sahakarita Ratna Award'. Patel belongs to Gujarat State, and he has worked at the ground level among cooperatives to make the cooperative movement strong with his countless and persistent efforts. He is also the founder of Shree Mahuva Pradesh Sahakari Khand Udyog Mandali Ltd. in Gujarat.

Amrik Singh a familiar face of cooperative in Haryana State has been honoured with 'IFFCO Sahakarita Bandhu Award' for the year 2023-24. Amrik Singh has also worked at the grassroot level to strengthen the cooperative networks across Haryana and in many northern states of India. He has also been honoured by the Haryana Government in past for his exemplary services in the Agriculture Sector.

During FY 2024-25, IFFCO also initiated a nationwide "Model Nano Village/ Clusters Project" from July 1, 2024, selecting 203 village clusters spanning 2000 acres each as pioneers in the adoption of Nano fertilisers, which reduce the use of bulk fertilisers while increasing crop productivity and quality.

More than 90,000 farmers have been registered in the Nano Village Portal, covering 5 lakh acres, with 40,000 farmers purchasing over 5.30 Lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano Fertilisers and Sagarika and 72,000 acres sprayed by Agri Drones.

This project led to a 28.73 per cent reduction in chemical fertiliser use and a 5.8 per cent increase in crop yield. Further, IFFCO is exploring options to use the data on chemical fertiliser reduction for the Carbon Credit Project for certification of GHG emission reduction through the use of Nano Fertilisers by reducing the use of chemical fertilisers.

In FY 2024-25, an "Agro Climatic Zone-wise Nano Fertiliser Trials" were also conducted under the guidance of the Department of Fertilisers (DOF), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India, under the Mega Campaign. IFFCO undertook 1,470 two-plot demonstrations (200 for Nano Urea Plus and 1,270 for Nano DAP) across 15 Agro Climatic Zones in India. These trials recorded average yield increases of 5.27 per cent for Nano DAP and 5.28 per cent for Nano Urea over traditional practices.

IFFCO distributed over 2.5 lakh sprayers and introduced the "IFFCO Kisan Drone" to provide agri drones for spraying IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP to the farmers. IFFCO procured 1764 Drones along with Electric Three-Wheelers (EVs) to facilitate the application of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP (Liquid) and provided training to rural entrepreneurs to offer spray services to the farmers.

IFFCO is ranked the World's No.1 Cooperative (with respect to ratio towards contribution to GDP) according to the World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) Report published by EURCISE and the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the premier International cooperative body.

IFFCO has a pan-India presence, supported by a vast network of over 35,600 cooperative societies as members. With more than 500 field offices spread across 21 states, IFFCO serves and supports over 5 crore farmers across the country. The organisation also has a strong global footprint, with a presence in 4 countries. IFFCO has a total of 10 manufacturing units.

It is a matter of pride for the cooperatives, as Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD, IFFCO, was bestowed with the 'Rochdale Pioneers Award' 2024 during the ICA 2024 Conference last year in New Delhi.

Awasthi was also honoured with the title of 'Fertiliser Man of India' during the 8th National Conference of Sahkar Bharati for his lifetime remarkable contribution in the field of Fertiliser and Agriculture of the Country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)