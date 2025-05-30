New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The recent establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai is a landmark initiative for institutionalising the country's cultural and creative strengths, a top official of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said here on Friday.

The IICT has been envisioned as the "creative counterpart" to the IITs and IIMs.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was speaking at the CII Summit here at a session -- "India's Soft Power: Catalysing Global Ascendancy".

Jaju underscored India's unique civilisational journey and diverse cultural expressions as the foundation of the country's growing global soft power, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

Drawing on classical references like "drishti", "shruti" and "kriti" -- representing India's visual, oral and written traditions -- the Union secretary emphasised how ancient legacies like the Natya Shastra and the Vedas, along with storytelling epics, music and mudras, continue to shape the country's vibrant creative economy.

Jaju emphasised that India is a "storytelling superpower", with many untapped narratives waiting to be transformed into immersive global experiences.

He reaffirmed the country's "potential to become a creative superpower", urging the industry to harness this opportunity through unity, innovation and a shared cultural vision.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address, highlighted that India's rising stature on the global stage is a result of a renewed national pride and a transformed self-image.

He noted a paradigm shift in tourism post-COVID-19, with travellers increasingly seeking immersive and experiential journeys.

India's tourism sector, supported by robust infrastructure development, airports, roads and railways, is witnessing significant growth, particularly in spiritual and domestic tourism, the minister said.

Destinations like Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor have attracted more than 10 lakh visitors in a month, illustrating the sector's resurgence, he added.

With domestic tourism showing greater potential than international travel, India is aiming to align its tourism GDP contribution to global benchmarks, targeting 10 per cent of the national GDP by 2030, Shekhawat was quoted as saying in the statement.

Puneet Chhatwal, Chairman, CII National Committee on Tourism and Hospitality, emphasised that India's soft power is deeply rooted in its rich culture, heritage and hospitality, which serve as powerful tools for global engagement and trust-building.

He noted that every USD 1 million invested in tourism can generate nearly 100 direct and 250 indirect jobs and significantly increase foreign-tourist arrivals and foreign-exchange earnings.

