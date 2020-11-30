Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management- Calcutta said on Monday that it has maintained the legacy of 100 per cent summer internship placements for the class of 2022, beating the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whole process was carried out virtually with the students and corporates participating from their home locations, it said in a statement.

A total of 139 companies participated in the placement process, of which 43 were the first-time recruiters to IIM- Calcutta, for the 473 participating students, it said.

The hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors, it added.

Consulting, Finance and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent of the offers, while 32 per cent students would do their internships in general management, and sales and marketing roles, the statement said.

The remaining 28 per cent of the students found their fit with operations, product management, e-commerce and start-ups.

Accenture and Microsoft were among the top recruiters.

Professor Abhishek Goel, the chairperson of Career Development and Placement Office, said, "The pandemic and economic recession had posed unforeseen challenges."

"It is heartening to see our students and the placement team rising to the occasion to change the systems, enabling all stakeholders to participate virtually, creating multi-layered coordination and communication channels, and maintaining positivity throughout the process," he added.

IIM-C Director Anju Seth said, "The results reinforce the recruiters' faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM-Calcutta's commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement."

