Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) A student of IIM Calcutta was found dead inside her hostel room on Saturday, police said.

The body of 28-year-old Payel Khandelwal was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on the third floor of the hostel building on the institute's Joka campus, they said.

The door was bolted from inside and had to be broken open, a police officer said.

Though no suicide note was found, all angles, including the possibility of the student killing herself, are being explored, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of a resident student. Police is conducting an investigation and we are cooperating with them.

"In this hour of grief, faculty members and other students stand by the deceased student's family," an institute spokesperson said.

