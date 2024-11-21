New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A pan-India product accelerator programme that unites premier Indian institutions and enterprises was launched at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

'Pravriddhi' seeks to develop innovative solutions through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research and development (R&D). It was conceived and launched by the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID), a statement from the IISc said.

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

Pravriddhi provides a platform for enterprises, academia and research laboratories, and investors to collaborate to drive innovation and new product development for a self-reliant India, it said.

"With Pravriddhi, we aim to tackle these challenges by providing access to IISc's world-class facilities, R&D expertise, and a robust network of strategic partners across India," IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan said.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped, Films Act and Uses Video to Blackmail Her For INR 2 Lakh; Arrested.

By establishing innovation hubs nationwide, the IISc intended to extend its proven programme model to a broader audience, empowering diverse industries and fostering sustained economic growth and innovation across the country, he said.

"Guided by Viksit Bharat's vision, Pravriddhi catalyses innovative product development by bringing together enterprises, investors, subject matter experts, and industry leaders to drive India's transformation into a global manufacturing powerhouse," Yogesh Pandit, director of product acceleration at the FSID, said.

Vipin Sondhi, former MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of innovation in India by introducing product development as a scholarly pursuit from an early stage.

"Pravriddhi is being launched based on our experience in running an accelerator in the area of high-speed rotating machinery with support from the Ministry of Heavy Industry," Professor B Gurumoorthy, director of the FSID, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)