New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a bid to increase cooperation with institutes for road-construction in the country.

"This MoU is to increase cooperation with institutes which will help us utilise their scientific knowledge in the construction of roads in our country. In today's time, what we need is system up-gradation, preservation of natural resources while yet attaining progress sustainably," said Union Minister VK Singh.

He added, "No country can progress without good roads and connectivity. We look forward to seeing how you look at the infrastructure and how can it be upgraded with speedier and sustainable construction. We are looking at how to create systems that can lay roads faster. This is where you (IIT-BHU) come in."

He further expressed hope for promising results and said that expectation is that this collaboration will grow as time passes. (ANI)

