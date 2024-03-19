New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the launch of the second batch of the certificate programme on the fundamentals of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

This initiative aims to meet the escalating demand for specialised and skilled professionals due to the burgeoning electric vehicle era within the Indian automotive industry.

The certificate programme on the fundamentals of EVs and charging infrastructure is contextually designed to cater to the dynamic and evolving demands of this emerging sector as the Government of India's policies and initiatives for the EV market are poised to ignite yet another green revolution.

The country's electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent from 2022 to 2030. It is anticipated that the annual sales of EVs in 2030 could surpass one crore units, resulting in the generation of five crore direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

The five-month online, 55-hour learning programme for mid-career professionals will equip participants with the necessary skills to succeed in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry. The programme will focus on developing new products, processes, and infrastructure that promote sustainability and protect the environment.

The inaugural cohort showcased a varied array of industry backgrounds, with 20 per cent originating from the electrical and electronics sector, followed by the automotive and energy domains (16 per cent).

Notably, the computer networking, Software & IT industries contributed 14 per cent, evidencing a robust inclination towards technology-driven solutions in the electric vehicle arena.

Professionals from sectors such as Sales & Marketing Services, Design & Education, and Mining & Metals each constituted 6 per cent, with the remainder hailing from diverse industries, underscoring the programme's broad appeal across multifarious professional realms. The programme afforded a distinctive opportunity for participants to visit, explore, and engage at the Centre for Automotive and Tribology Lab at IIT Delhi.

Herein, they shall craft their batteries and glean insights into battery design fundamentals under faculty tutelage.

Speaking at the announcement, Santanu Kumar Mishra, Professor, IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi takes great pride in introducing the Certificate Programme on Fundamentals of EVs and Charging Infrastructure, aiming to provide professionals with a transformative learning experience in mastering the intricacies of electric vehicles. This initiative offers learners the opportunity to delve deeply into the complexities of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure."

"At IIT Delhi, we are committed to empowering learners to emerge as pioneers in the realm of electric transportation. Through this programme, we endeavour to foster innovation, propel industry advancement, and chart a course towards a greener, more sustainable future," he added.

According to recent reports, the government is developing a distinct EV manufacturing policy in addition to FAME, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for auto and auto components, and manufacturing advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries to encourage international companies to make it in India.

A recent survey conducted by McKinsey & Company on electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India reveals that a significant majority of individuals are considering EVs for their next car purchase. Among those, full-battery electric vehicles are the preferred choice (49 per cent), followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (21 per cent).

This trend highlights a growing concern for sustainability among Indian consumers, with environmental considerations taking priority in their car-buying and mobility-usage decisions.

Sustainability has emerged as the primary factor guiding consumer preferences, indicating a shift towards more eco-conscious transportation choices in the Indian market.

Hence, enrolling in the certificate program on fundamentals of EVs and charging infrastructure will prove to be highly significant, as professionals will enhance their managerial competencies through modules such as EV charging infrastructure, fundamentals of EVs and motors, battery technology, communication and security, protection of EV chargers, etc.

The programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. They also get to experience the prestigious institution through a one-day immersion programme. Upon completion of the certificate program on fundamentals of EVs and charging infrastructure, learners can explore a career as a battery engineer, charging infrastructure specialist, power electronics engineer, hardware engineer, etc. (ANI)

