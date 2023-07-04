Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday said it has appointed Captain (retd) Amit Jain as its new registrar.

Jain was earlier senior advisor to Indian Navy at INS Angre in Mumbai, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement.

"We welcome Captain Amit Jain (retd) as the new registrar of IIT-Kharagpur and look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations," said IIT-Kharagpur's acting director Saswat Chakrabarti.

"The excellent services rendered by Dr Tamal Nath, outgoing registrar, is greatly appreciated and acknowledged," he said.

In his three-decades-long career with the Navy, Jain held positions such as navigating officer, operations officer and executive officer.

