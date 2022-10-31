Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) In a first, over Rs 1,000 crore has been generated during 2021-22 in respect of projects and industrial consultancy, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras said here on Monday.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Tells School Teachers, Staff To Treat Children Without Bias and With Sensitivity; Directs Parents To Behave in Civilized Manner.

While Rs 768 crore is from projects sanctioned by the State and Central governments, Rs 313 crore is from industrial consultancy. The major projects include the Rs 300.28 crore, "Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH)", an IIT-Madras press release said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stones for Water Projects in Tharad, Gets Emotional During Speech.

On the initiatives to enhance industrial consultancy and sponsored research, Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, said that the recent DTH initiative has brought in a new dimension. The high-calibre faculty from the institute have been pushing the boundaries for the applications of their research, which brings in more and more industry funding, he said.

The IIT-Madras said, with computing and 5G sectors driving the growth, it has emerged as a leader in generating solutions for real-world problems faced by the industry as well the State and Central governments. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)