Balrampur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was busted and two wanted criminals were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the illegal arms factory in the Utraula area here and arrested Wasim and Chhutkau, they added.

A .32-calibre revolver, five countrymade pistols and several semi-prepared weapons, machines and equipment were seized from the site, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said.

Wasim has 11 criminal cases pending against him while Chhutkau was wanted in nine cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)