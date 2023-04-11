Etawah (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was unearthed in Nagla Malik village in the Saifai area of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Verma said the factory was found in the village on a tip off and 10 country-made pistols of different bores, a .38 bore revolver, machines and weapon parts were found there.

He said the action was taken after three youths were held during vehicle checking on Monday night and two country-made pistols were recovered from them.

They told the police about the factory during interrogation.

The three have been arrested and a detailed probe into the matter is on.

