Mathura (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) An illegal arms unit was busted with the arrest of two men in Barsana near Deeg Canal here, police said on Tuesday.

“Two members of the gang have been nabbed with recovery of arms from their possession," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said five .315 bore pistols, two guns and half a dozen country-made guns along with cartridges were recovered from the possession of accused Irsad and Shahjad, both residents of Hathia village in Barsana area of the district.

The duo were caught red-handed after a tip-off on Monday evening, officials said.

Efforts are on to catch hold of other members of the gang, including those involved in commercial activities, the SP added.

