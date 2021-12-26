Mathura (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Police raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Shergarh area here and arrested one person, officials said on Monday.

The raid was carried out in Janghavali village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

Three guns of 315 bore, two guns of 12 bore, one country-made pistol of 315 bore, one country-made pistol of 32 bore, cartridges of different bore and other arms and ammunition were seized from the factory, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said while one person, Sonu, has been arrested, others managed to flee.

Efforts are on to nab them, the SP added.

