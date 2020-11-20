Indore, Nov 20 (PTI) The Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday razed down illegal portions of a bungalow of Pyare Miyan (68), a newspaper proprietor arrested in a case of alleged sexual exploitation of girls.

Bottles of expensive liquor and other "objectionable" material were also recovered from the bungalow located in Lalaram Nagar here, an official said.

"We have demolished illegal portions of the bungalow including the second floor, balcony and rear portion," said civic building inspector Nagendra Singh Bhadoria.

"A bar, costly liquor, packs of playing cards, a small sword and few objectionable things were found in the demolished portion which were seized. It appears that the place was being used for consuming liquor and carrying out immoral activities," he said.

A case of rape and crimes under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act was registered in July against Pyare Miyan and his five associates when some minor girls, the alleged victims, were found in the streets in inebriated condition.

Miyan, who owns some local newspapers, is now in judicial custody at Jabalpur jail.

