Shravasti (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Authorities here on Tuesday demolished an "illegal" mazar built on municipal land along the Bhinga-Sirsia road.

The land measuring 0.1420 hectares, or 1,400 square metres, falls under the Bhinga municipality and was reserved for timber storage, the government said in a statement.

The demolition was led by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi.

