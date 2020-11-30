Patna (Bihar) [India], November 30 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has said that his soul dwells inside the Bihar government despite not being a part of it.

"Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can't go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I'm not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn't let our party become weak ever," the BJP leader said at an event here.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who had earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister in the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government was not inducted in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet this time. After NDA secured a majority in the state Assembly polls, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, replacing Sushil Kumar Modi who had been Nitish Kumar's deputy for 15 years.

However, BJP has decided to field Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-poll in the state.

The seat fell vacant due to death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan last month. The by-poll is scheduled for December 14 and counting of votes will be done on the same day. The last date to file nominations is December 3. (ANI)

