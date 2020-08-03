Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa State on Sunday announced "paid quarantine facilities" for doctors, healthcare workers and their families as well as COVID-10 positive patients referred by IMA members, at two hotels in south Goa and one in the north of the state.

Oceanic Residency in Colva, Planet Hollywood in Utorda and Oceanic Wellness in north Goa's Sangolda are among the hotels offering the facility.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Admitted to Hospital.

"As of now, we have 17 patients at Ocean Residency Colva and 15 in Oceanic Wellness Sangolda - a total of 32 patients as of now," said Dr S Samuel, president, IMA State Goa.

They are in touch with IMA doctors on telephone, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"Patients need to buy a kit which contains pulse oximeter, thermometer and medications which are kept at the hotel. The hotel provides a comfortable stay with meals and facility for proper disposal of biomedical waste," said Dr S Samuel.

IMA doctors will also assist the government by monitoring over telephone patients who are in home isolation, which will start this week, Dr Samuel added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)