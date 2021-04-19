Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Bengal Imams Association, the apex body of mosque committees in the state, on Monday urged the Election Commission to set a date at least three days after Eid-ul-fitr for voting in Samserganj assembly seat, where polls were countermanded following the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque.

Haque, who had contracted COVID-19, died last Thursday.

Md Yahia, the president of the association, said in a statement that Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 14 or one day earlier, on May 13, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Polling in Murshidabad districts Samserganj constituency, where Muslims make for the major chunk of the voters, should he held at least three days after Eid to "enable everyone cast their ballots", after having wrapped up all festivities, he suggested.

