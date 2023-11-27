New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light-intensity rain over and adjoining areas of a few places in Delhi today.

The rain would be a boon to the Delhi residents as it helps improve the air quality in the city.

Some of the areas where the IMD predicted rain today included Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, and ITO.

Meanwhile, IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday attributed the cloud formation over the national capital today to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan and said the clouds over Delhi will persist till tomorrow.

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said, "...The (weather) in the national capital Delhi is currently cloudy and this will continue for the next 12-18 hours. The weather will be clear from tomorrow and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night. Fog will increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28."

Senior Scientist Jenamani further said that the moisture that it was picking from the Arabian Sea was decreasing.

"The cloud is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and central India. In the last 36 hours, it has rained heavily over Gujarat, northern Maharashtra, part of Madhya and southern Rajasthan. We are issuing orders for thunderstorms and hailstorms for Uttarakhand and Himachal along with Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh. The WD will get weak by tomorrow morning," he further stated.He further said that the Western disturbance had more influence on the Arabian Sea.

"It had rained up to 150 mm in Gujarat, northern Maharashtra and MP and we had issued an orange alert considering the mature period of crops. Now the system is getting weak.

At least 24 people have died so far in unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, which has also claimed the lives of 71 animals, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday. (ANI)

