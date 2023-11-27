Paris, November 27: A trial begins on Monday for six minors who allegedly participated in the gruesome murder of Samuel Paty, a French teacher who was beheaded by a radical Islamist in 2020 after showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. The trial will take place behind closed doors, as the accused were between 14 and 15 years old at the time of the crime. France: Houses of Jews Sprayed With ‘Stars of David’ in Suburbs of Paris in Backdrop of Israel-Palestine War (See Pics and Videos).

As per the media reports, the teenagers face charges of false accusation, premeditated criminal conspiracy, or ambush, depending on their role in identifying or tracking Paty for the killer, who was an 18-year-old Chechen-born Russian national shot dead by the police. The trial will last until December 8 and involves eight adults who will face a special criminal court. Paty's murder shocked France, a secular country with a large Muslim population, and exposed the challenges faced by some teachers who try to teach about freedom of expression and religion.