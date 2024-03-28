Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for specific districts in Himachal Pradesh for rain and snowfall during the next 24 hours.

Alert has been issued for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and some parts of Lahaul-Spiti, where it is said that the snowfall and rain may last for 3 days from 28 March.

The head of IMD Himachal Pradesh Surendar Paul on Friday said "During the past 24 hours the weather was clear in the state, during the next three days the intensity and distribution of rain and snow will be at higher intensity. Most of the places in the state will get rain and higher reaches will get snow on the 29th and 30th, certain parts of the state will get hailstorms and thunderstorms during these two days".

The IMD has forecasted the departure in the minimum temperature and snowfall in higher mountains in the state. (ANI)

