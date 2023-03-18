Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): The IMD's Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday night predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city over the next few hours.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather department further said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in various areas.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Karur, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Sivagangai districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the next three hours," the statement read further.

Earlier, on March 17, Thursday, the IMD's Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted thunderstorms and lighting in Maharashtra.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Nanded, Dhule during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said earlier.

Further, the IMD also advised people to take necessary precautions in anticipation of wet and stormy weather.

The IMD in Nagpur has also issued a yellow alert for three days and an orange alert for 24 hours in a few parts of the state.

'There is a possibility of rain accompanied with storms, wind and lightning in some districts of Vidarbha," an IMD official had said.

"Hailstorm is likely to occur in Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal and Nagpur. An orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days," the official had informed further.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing much-needed respite amid the summer heat and lowering temperatures a few notches below normal at a few places.

Vikarabad district, Marpally village and parts of Zaheerabad in Telangana received rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)