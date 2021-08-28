Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for the next two days.

The heavy rains in the state have caused a lot of destruction. A total of 166 roads in Uttarakhand including the Badrinath, Gangotri highway has been closed. The Rishikesh-Badrinath road is also on red alert due to incessant rains.

Also Read | Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 Released by BCECEB, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

In Dehradun, the bridge over the Asan river at Ranipokhari on the Rishikesh-Dehradun highway has collapsed, causing huge destruction in the Sahasradhara region. Maldevta-Sahasradhara road in the same area has also been washed away 550 meters near Khairi Mansingh.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team has immediately reached the spot of destruction, after receiving the report of the accident in the Sahasradhara region, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: 10 Injured As Police Lathicharge Farmers Heading Towards Karnal To Protest Against BJP Meeting.

However, no huge loss of property and life took place in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate said, "The repairing work has been started in the areas where the heavy rains caused destruction."

"As the water level in Rishikesh's Chandrabhaga has also increased, 350 people of 70-80 families have been shifted to a safer place. In addition, 500 ration kits have also been distributed and medical assistance has been announced to 200 families," he added.

The situation is being assessed further by the state administration team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)