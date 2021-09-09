Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow alert for rain for the next three days.

"Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is normal. However, a few districts like Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, and Sirmaur will receive heavy rainfall," said Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Paul further said that Kangra district has received the highest rainfall till now in this monsoon season and Palampur had 109 mm of rainfall.

According to the state IMD, the rainfall intensity in the state will be light from September 12. "We need to take precautionary measures for the next few days like the movement of people to the areas where rainfall is light. We take these measures every monsoon season in order to control the situation caused by heavy rainfall," he added.

As per IMD, green alert means 'Light Rain', yellow alert stands for 'Moderate Rain' and orange alert is for 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rain'.

On September 2, the state capital also witnessed a landslide and three vehicles were damaged in the incident in the Dev Nagar area of Shimla City. (ANI)

