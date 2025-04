New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha between April 29 and May 1, IMD said in a press release.

In a post on X, IMD said, "Thunderstorms with strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand. Thunderstorms with strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya. Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha."

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch," he added.

IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during April 29-May 3.

"Isolated hailstorm activity likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on 29th April. Isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha during April 29-May 1," IMD said in the release.

Thunderstorm accompanied with Squally/Gusty winds with speed 60-90 kmph prevailed at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and 30-60 kmph over JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema, the press release said.

IMD press release further added that hailstorm occurred at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall recorded at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Odisha. (ANI)

