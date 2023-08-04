Shimla, August 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next 4-5 days and predicted moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours in the state on Friday. The intensity of the rain will minimize after August 6, says IMD. Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, “During the past 24 hours, several parts of the state have received rainfall. Maximum rainfall was recorded at Dharamshala in Kangra. During the next 48 hours there would be moderate rainfall across the state and in some parts of the state there would be heavy rainfall." Himachal Pradesh Rains: Over 100 Houses in Shimla's Rampur Develop Cracks Following Incessant Rainfall (Watch Video).

The IMD also informed that 70 per cent of the total monsoon rain has been recorded from June 1st to August 4th in the state. IMD Head added, "The rain will stop for 3 to 4 days after 6th August. We have issued orange alerts for today but during the next four to five days we have issued yellow alerts in the state for rain. The rain is 50 per cent of the normal in the state and so far 70 per cent of the total precipitation of monsoon rain has been recorded from June 1st to August 4th.” Himachal Pradesh Rains Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall From July 26 to 28, Issues Orange Alert for Seven Districts.

The IMD has also issued a landslide and flash flood warning in the region during the next week. Paul further added, “There are regular landslides and flash floods, we have issued alerts for landslide and flash floods in Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. It will continue in the near future. We usually have monsoon, we are expecting that the rainfall will continue during the next 48 hours in the state.”

