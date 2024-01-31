Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for snowfall and rainfall in several parts of the hill state, Himachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at Meteorological Centre in Himachal's Shimla said the weather will be normal on February 2 while snowfall is expected after February 3 due to the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

"During the past 24 hours after the effect of Western Disturbance there has been widespread rainfall and snowfall in the state. Till 8.30 am today the highest snowfall was recorded 26Cm in Udaypur in Lahaul-Spiti and Keylong has received 8 cm of snowfall, Kothi recorded 12cm, and the higher reaches in Shimla district recorded 15 to 20 cm of snowfall. Slooni in Chamba recorded 20mm of rainfall other areas of plain districts received light rainfall," the senior scientist said.

"The rain continues in the state. The temperature has dropped by 4 to 6 degree Celsius. The rain and snowfall will continue tonight and on the 1st also. The orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi Sirmaur and Shimla districts," he added.

From February 2, the weather will be normal and on the February 3 another western disturbance is approaching and it will continue till the February 4, We are hopeful, we shall get snowfall in Shimla city too," the IMD scientist added.

The hill state, of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received fresh snowfall in higher mountains.

During the past 24 hours, higher in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts witnessed light snowfall.

Following the fresh snowfall, the farmers are hopeful as the prolonged dry spell has ended in the hill state.

Kharapathar, Tikkar, Mandhol, Narkanda and higher reaches in the Dodra Kawar region of Shimla district also received fresh snowfall today.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature at Kukumseri in the Lahaul-Spiti district was recorded at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded at minus 1.2 degree Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla district recorded at minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 1.4 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded 0.1 degree Celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 6.8 degree Celsius, Solan recorded 4.0 degree Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 1.0 degree Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 5.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded 2.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

Due to the fresh snowfall as per data available with the state Disaster Management Authority, 130 roads including 4 National Highways have been closed, and nearly 395 electricity schemes have been hampered in the state. (ANI)

