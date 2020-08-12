New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Shamli, Karnal, Roorkee, Khataoli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Nazibabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Tundla, Deeg, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar during the nest two hours, Light rain would occur over a few isolated places of East-Delhi, South-Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad during the nest two hours," tweeted IMD at 5.56 am on Wednesday morning.

In another forecast, IMD informed that rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Rayalaseema and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

"Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Rainfall activity is very likely to continue over these sub-divisions," tweeted IMD.

IMD also informed that in the latest satellite imagery, moderate to intense convective clouds were seen over the western part of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat State, North Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. (ANI)

