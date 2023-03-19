Raipur, March 19: India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for multiple districts in the state of Chhattisgarh predicting light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers.

While speaking to the ANI, Meteorologist H P Chandra said, "The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the areas adjoining Surajpur, Balrampur, Surguja, Jaspur, Pendra Road, Kabirdham, Mahasamund, Durg, Raipur, Balod, Dhamtari, Kanker, Narayanpur, Kondagaon. A yellow alert was issued in Korea, Bilaspur, Mungeli, Janjgir, Bemetara, Balodbazar, and Rajnandgaon areas". India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Isolated Thunderstorms With Lightning and Hailstorm Over These States for Next Five Days; Issues Advisory for Farmers.

An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant. IMD Meteorologist HP Chandra further stated that the weather situation in the state will likely continue till March 20.

"A Western Disturbance is coming, due to which an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over Rajasthan, due to the combined effect of both, the region is getting abundant moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Only one Dronika has passed from Karnataka to Jharkhand via North Chhattisgarh, due to which light to moderate rain conditions have developed in some places in the state today," he said. India Weather Forecast: Respite From Heatwave for Central India; Thunderstorm, Rainfall Predicted for These States.

"In the coming 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in the state. There is a possibility of sprinkling along with it. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm at one or two places in the state. Now news has come from Kanker that a hailstorm has been registered in Charama of Kanker. It is likely to remain till March 20, after that the weather will continue to improve," he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's scheduled visit to Kondagaon was cancelled due to a sudden change in weather and the CM participated in an official programme through video conferencing.

