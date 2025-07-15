Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) A flash flood warning has been issued for 19 Jharkhand districts by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday amid prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

The flash flood warning till 5.30 pm on Wednesday has been issued for Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, Latehar, Khunti, West Singbhum, East Singhbhum, Saraikela, Ramgarh, Bokara, Dhanbad, Garhwa, Palamu, Kodarma, Giridih, Jamtara, Deogarh, Dumka and Ranchi districts in the morning bulletin of IMD.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Koderma and Hazaribag from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the bulletin stated.

A similar warning has been issued for Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma and Giridih from 8.30 am on July 16 to 8.30 am on July 17.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall for 10 Jharkhand districts including Ranchi till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall till July 17 under the influence of a depression and monsoon trough.

Some districts may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till 8.30 am on July 17, he added.

"The depression over central parts of Gangetic West Bengal moved west-northwestwards and was lay centred over Jharkhand at 5.30 am on Tuesday. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and adjoining south Bihar towards East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours," Anand said.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed major parts of Jharkhand since Monday night.

In view of the heavy rainfall prediction, East and West Singhbhum administrations declared closure of schools for Tuesday.

The West Singhbhum administration also asked people to avoid going near the rivers as they are overflowing.

Jharkhand has recorded 62 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 14, he said.

The eastern state received 527.6 mm of precipitation against the normal of 326 mm during the period.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)