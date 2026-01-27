Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted light to moderate rain and snowfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain or snow likely at isolated places, particularly in the higher reaches of the state.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded at several places in the state during the past 24 hours. Gondla received the highest snowfall of 22 cm, followed by Kukumseri (21.3 cm) and Kothi (20 cm), while Bharmaur recorded the highest rainfall at 14 mm. Gusty winds were reported from Kufri and Narkanda, with speeds touching 52 kmph, and thunderstorms were observed in Shimla.

The IMD said minimum temperatures have risen appreciably at many stations, though cold day conditions were reported in Una and Mandi. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo at minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib recorded the highest maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The department has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall at most places in the state on January 27, with one or two spells of heavy precipitation likely over isolated high hill areas. Dry weather is expected on January 29, while another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30, bringing fresh precipitation to the region.

IMD has warned that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days, while maximum temperatures may also dip sharply during the next 24 hours before rising gradually thereafter.

A weather warning has been issued for several districts, including Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, where heavy rain or snow, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places. Cold wave and dense fog conditions are also expected at isolated locations in the low hills and plains over the next few days.

The IMD has advised residents and tourists to remain cautious, particularly in snowbound and landslide-prone areas, and to follow traffic advisories. People have also been urged to take precautions against cold weather and monitor official weather updates regularly. (ANI)

