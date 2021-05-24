New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked officials to undertake a real-time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs needed for the treatment of black fungus in city hospitals and ensure their "immediate procurement", sources said.

He also directed officials to address any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regard to the treatment of black fungus at the earliest, they said.

This comes amid a rising number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases in Delhi.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as of Monday, Delhi has around 500 mucormycosis cases and the city has been grappling with a shortage of Amphotericin-B injection used in the treatment of the fungal infection.

The LG asked officials to undertake a "real-time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs" needed for the treatment of black fungus in Delhi hospitals and ensure their "immediate procurement", the sources said.

"Any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regard to the treatment of mucormycosis should also be addressed at the earliest, the LG has directed," they said.

Additionally, Baijal has also advised that "a robust and effective system" to ensure proper screening, diagnosis, reporting and treatment of the disease, including the availability of essential drugs and healthcare facilities in accordance with the protocol and guidelines of the Union health ministry, needs to be put in place across both government and private hospitals.

Simultaneously, the LG said, steps may also be taken to disseminate information about the infection, its prevention and cure amongst the general public to avoid any situation of panic, according to the sources.

Baijal has also sought an action taken report in this regard, the sources said.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

About 15 hospitals in Delhi are treating mucormycosis patients.

