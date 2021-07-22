New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed charge sheet against two United National Liberation Front (UNLF) terrorists relating to lobbing of hand grenade by unknown persons at security forces at Raj Bhavan gate in Imphal in January this year.

The charge sheet named Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh. They were booked under charges of criminal conspiracy among other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections as well as Section 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The anti-terrorist Central agency filed the charge sheet before NIA special court, Manipur, at Imphal.

The NIA took over the case on March 5 this year. Initially, the case was registered by the state police on January 19 this year.

"Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons were part of deep rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with aim to terrorise the general population and to wage war against the Indian State. This act was carried out by the accused persons on the direction of hierarchy of UNLF, who had arranged explosive materials for them," said the NIA in an official statement.

Further investigation continues in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)