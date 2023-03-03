* SC issued notices to Axis Trustee Services Ltd on a batch of appeals filed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and others challenging a Bombay High Court order quashing a decision of the Yes Bank Administrator to write off Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds.

* The Tamil Nadu government told the SC it is not completely opposed to allowing the RSS' route marches and public meetings across the state on March 5 but cited intelligence reports to say these cannot be held in every street or locality.

* SC said it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a plea of Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab.

* SC dismissed a plea by beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya challenging the proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.

* SC said it will consider on March 13 a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

* SC extended till March 13 the protection from arrest granted to independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.

* SC sought the response of a former chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, facing prosecution in a rape case, on a plea by the 21-year-old alleged victim woman challenging the bail granted to him by the high court.

* There cannot be a school without a playground, the SC said while ordering removal of encroachment from the premises of a school in Haryana.

* SC expanded the jurisdiction of a high powered committee (HPC) formed by the Tripura High Court to pan India level to look after the welfare, care and rehabilitation of wild animals.

* SC protected from arrest the vice chancellor and the director of a private agriculture university at Prayagraj in a case related to mass religious conversion.

