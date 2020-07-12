New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday called the revised guidelines by the UGC over examinations as an "assault on federalism".

"Imposing of the UGC Guidelines is assault on federalism. Education is a state subject and bulk of universities are state universities. Relaxation and decision to not conduct exam by many states will be void due to new guidelines," JNUSU said in a tweet.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also written to the Centre to re-examine the revised guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC). (ANI)

