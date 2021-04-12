Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) At least 13 officers, who have been working in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch over the last five years, was transferred on Monday, an official said.

Some of them are shifted to the traffic wing and some to local police stations, considered as low-key postings compared to the EOW.

The transferred officers are of the ranks of Police Inspector (PI) and Assistant Police Inspector (API), he said.

The transfer order was issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Vishwas Nangre Patil, the official added.

