Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackrey, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several others, posed together, showcasing the 'unity' in the alliance, at the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.

Ahead of this, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the INDIA alliance payed floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the rally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "We have entered politics to work for people...Rahul Gandhi has visited all over India to understand the heart of India. It is a journey to restore India that is destroyed by BJP."

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, while addressing the rally urged voters to protect votes and alleged EVM's of being "thief".

"You have to protect your votes because the machine (EVM) is a thief. When you cast your vote, check the paper trail and verify your vote... When the INDIA Alliance will form the government, this machine will end. Secondly, the Election Commission will become independent," said Abdullah.

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanniyakumari and ended in Kashmir. It was snowing in Kashmir and many of the members had never seen snow in their lives... This is our India," Abdullah had mentioned.

A major ally of the INDIA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav praised Rahul Gandhi for his Yatra and said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has tried to deliver a message which is quite significant in today's days...To save India's Constitution, brotherhood and to defeat hatred, he commenced the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and for that my heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also took a jibe at the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Mumbai, calling it just a "photo session."

"A photo session has commenced in Patna and concluded in Mumbai," he said, alluding to the the first meeting of the INDIA bloc in Patna last year. (ANI)

