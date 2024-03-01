New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): In a special drive launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) against stray cattle and illegal dairies, 830 cattle heads have been caught and sent to the Gaushala from February 21, 2023, until now, an official statement said.

Out of 830 cattle, 436 were caught in the Keshavpuram zone only. In this special drive, 10 dairy farms were sealed and the electricity supply for 13 illegal dairy farms has been disconnected.

19 illegal dairies in the Keshavpuram zone have been demolished and 10 illegal dairies in the Sangam Vihar area have also been sealed by MCD.

All 830 stray animals caught have been sent to the designated gaushala for rehabilitation. Through a public notice, MCD appealed to all dairy owners operating unauthorised dairies in urban areas to remove dairies from their premises.

The Veterinary Department of the MCD is fully committed to solving the problem of stray animals and unauthorised dairy farms running in urban areas and strict action will be taken in the coming days. (ANI)

