Kheda (Guj), Aug 18 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a teenaged girl in Kheda in Gujarat after the latter stopped talking to him recently, a police official said on Thursday.

Raju Patel was angry after the girl, who was his niece's friend, stopped talking to him when he said he was attracted towards her, the official added.

On Wednesday evening, Patel attacked the 16-year-old girl with a paper cutter in Traj village, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

"She was returning home with another girl and had stopped to buy cold drinks. Patel attacked her with a paper cutter that he had bought from a stationery shop. He fled after slitting her throat and slashing her wrist. The girl died on the spot," the SP said.

Patel was nabbed on Thursday morning, the SP said, adding that the accused is a divorcee who lived with his mother and elder brother's family in the village.

The girl used to talk to him when she visited his niece, but stopped coming to their house to avoid his inappropriate advances, which angered him, the SP added.

