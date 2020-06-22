New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to incorporation West Bengal under the "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan".

"May I draw your attention that you have already announced Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which includes 116 districts in six states and the program will be continuing for 125 days purportedly to provide livelihood to the returnee migrant workers," Chowdhury said.

"The criteria of this program is set to incorporate those districts where the population of migrant workers are supposed to be minimum twenty-five thousand who had been constrained to come back to their native villages in the wake of lockdown," he added.

The Congress leader said that in West Bengal "lakhs of migrant workers have returned to their native villages due to lockdown and since then they have been rendered jobless, penniless and hopeless."

"West Bengal is one of the major states in India which originates a large chunk of migrant workers, but I am astonished to note that not a single district in the state of West Bengal has been included in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan," he wrote.

He has proposed to reassess the number of districts which are entitled to be included in the program. (ANI)

