Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the South Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion at ICP Pertrapole and other border outposts.

Both the border guarding force exchanged cordial and cogenial relations. The exchange of sweets between the two Forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations, said BSF.

It has been a long-running tradition between the two Forces to exchange sweets on festive occasions.

Along with the greetings of Independence Day, BSF is maintaining alertness and strict vigilance along with the border areas.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. (ANI)

