New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target, illustrates its commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future.

India achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

Also Read | ‘Urdu at the House Of Lords’: Javed Akhtar Gives Session on Urdu at British Parliament, Shabana Azmi Shares Picture.

This assumes significance in view of India's commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

Modi said on X, "This illustrates India's commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Pregnant Tribal Woman Goes Missing After Refusing Hospitalisation for Delivery, Police Search Underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)